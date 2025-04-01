Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,571,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,922,000 after buying an additional 508,214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,354,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 411,286 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,927,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,634,000 after purchasing an additional 448,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Archrock Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.