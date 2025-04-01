Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,698,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.88% of HF Sinclair worth $585,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after acquiring an additional 617,218 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,825 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after purchasing an additional 996,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,167,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 861,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,406,000 after buying an additional 153,148 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

