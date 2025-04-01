Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 16,600.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.55 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

