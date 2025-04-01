Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.40% of Crocs worth $599,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

