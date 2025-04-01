Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.62 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Newell Brands stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

