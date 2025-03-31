Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 121.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.33% of Carter’s worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 16,314.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.62%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

