Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KNX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

