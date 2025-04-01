LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of IQVIA worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in IQVIA by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.37 and a 1 year high of $253.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.73 and a 200-day moving average of $205.61. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

