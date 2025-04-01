Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.12 and a twelve month high of $132.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. The trade was a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

