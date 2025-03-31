Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $124.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.49 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

