EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE F opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

