Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $97.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $93.64 and a twelve month high of $132.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

