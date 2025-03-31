KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 521.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,928.32. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RVMD opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.