Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Evergy worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Evergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG opened at $67.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

