Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 584.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,399,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $447.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.65.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.