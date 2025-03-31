Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,721 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $180.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.16 and a 200-day moving average of $209.49. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $177.71 and a one year high of $244.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

