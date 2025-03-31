CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in CMS Energy by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,350,000 after purchasing an additional 753,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,370,000 after purchasing an additional 316,011 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Bank of America boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $74.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

