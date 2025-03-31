Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 167.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,524 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,768 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

