Apparel Stocks To Watch Today – March 28th

Lululemon Athletica, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, GameStop, NIKE, Walmart, and PDD are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and sell clothing and related fashion items. These stocks are closely linked to consumer trends and economic cycles, as their performance can be influenced by shifts in consumer spending, fashion trends, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU traded down $48.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,547,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,769. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.67. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $527.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,691. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $537.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $490.85 and its 200 day moving average is $470.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $936.27. 747,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,920. The company has a market cap of $415.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $988.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $945.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,655,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,901,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.43 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,131,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,591,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,303,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $683.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. PDD has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

