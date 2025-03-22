Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36. 9,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 5,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.