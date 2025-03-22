Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.77) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 167.14% from the company’s current price.
TXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.77) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Touchstone Exploration
Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with an experienced management and executive team that have a track record of delivering value to shareholders.
The Company’s strategy is to leverage the Board’s extensive oil recovery experience and capability to develop international onshore properties that create shareholder value.
In Trinidad, the Company’s interests in approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights make it one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.
Read More
