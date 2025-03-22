Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Trading Down 9.3% – Here’s Why

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Reliance Worldwide Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

