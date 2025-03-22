PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 2,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.3294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

