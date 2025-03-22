PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Stock Price Down 28.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) traded down 28.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. 2,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

