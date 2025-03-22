Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 145,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,314,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Indonesia Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering approximately an area of 258 square kilometers located in the Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering approximately an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located in the onshore of West Java.

