Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Shares Up 95.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Free Report) were up 95.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.89. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.
Digital Transformation Opportunities Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.
About Digital Transformation Opportunities
Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.
