Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 95.30 ($1.23). 2,335,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,209,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.60 ($1.23).
Chrysalis Investments Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £530.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.99.
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
