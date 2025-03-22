Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$277.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$274.83.

BYD stock opened at C$210.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$233.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$220.94. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$198.61 and a one year high of C$291.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

