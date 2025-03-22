BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Trading 2.1% Higher – What’s Next?

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

BioNxt Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $49.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

BioNxt Solutions Company Profile

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

