Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. 31,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 358,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

