Analyzing Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) & George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Colruyt Group and George Weston.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colruyt Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 George Weston 0 1 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.8% of Colruyt Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Colruyt Group and George Weston's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colruyt Group N/A N/A N/A George Weston 1.06% 11.75% 3.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colruyt Group and George Weston"s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colruyt Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A George Weston $44.54 billion 0.47 $1.14 billion $7.12 22.79

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Colruyt Group.

Summary

George Weston beats Colruyt Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations. It also provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, maintains, and finances wind energy projects. The company offers its products and services under the Bike Republic, Bio-Planet, Boni Selection, Collect&Go, Colruyt Group Academy, Colruyt Lowest Prices, Colruyt Prix Qualité, Cru, DATS 24, Dreambaby, Dreamland, Everyday, Graindor, Kangourou, Okay, Spar Colruyt Group, Xtra, Jims, Newpharma, The Fashion Society, Codifrance, Colex, Solucious, Spar For You, and Symeta Hybrid brands. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was formerly known as Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV and changed its name to Colruyt Group N.V. in October 2023. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. This segment also offers credit card and other banking services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, manages, and develops retail commercial and residential properties, leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, and mixed-use and residential assets. It markets its products under the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, President’s Choice Bank, no name, Farmer’s Market, T&T, Life Brand, and PC Optimum brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

