Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aptiv by 73.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 47,215 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $14,893,000. Finally, Shorepath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of APTV opened at $62.49 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

