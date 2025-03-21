Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 28,846 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,846 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Enviri worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enviri by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enviri by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the third quarter worth approximately $10,340,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the third quarter worth approximately $10,167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enviri by 111.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 259,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
Enviri Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NVRI opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Enviri Co. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $541.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Tom George Vadaketh acquired 40,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $249,841.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,072.20. This represents a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman acquired 40,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,596.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,638.39. The trade was a 50.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Enviri
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
