Block (NYSE:XYZ) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XYZ. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

XYZ stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $103,159.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,329.68. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,325. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,288. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Block by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Block by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Block by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

