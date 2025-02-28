Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,919 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 795,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,736,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after purchasing an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 427,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,445,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.