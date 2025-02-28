Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of WMB opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

