Sigma Planning Corp Has $448,000 Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,526,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $5,892,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of THC opened at $130.48 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

