Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.01 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 2,621.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

