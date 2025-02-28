Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 172.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 207.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $103.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.1094 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.18%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

