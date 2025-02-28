Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 3,455 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,479 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $492,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.6 %

AMZN opened at $208.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

