SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,347,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,468 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SAP by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $274.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.35. The company has a market capitalization of $337.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.