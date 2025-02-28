Ieq Capital LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.0 %

ENB opened at $41.74 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 155.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.