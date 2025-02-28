Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADMA. Raymond James increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

