Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 8.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.