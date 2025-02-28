5,894 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Axos Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 258,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Axos Financial by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

AX opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

