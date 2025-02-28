Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

NYSE VSCO opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

