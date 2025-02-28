Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 754 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 3,587.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 24.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 110.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

Onsemi Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $47.38 on Friday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.