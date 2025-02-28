Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,903 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 423.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

ETR stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

