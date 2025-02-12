State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 245 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,890,000 after buying an additional 1,095,073 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $48,606,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in FOX by 212.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after acquiring an additional 977,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,008,000 after purchasing an additional 671,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FOX by 448.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 582,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $35,521,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

