Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.91.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $124.30 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

